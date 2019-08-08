|
Frances Elizabeth Masters
Frances Elizabeth Masters, 82 of St. Augustine passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Baptist Medical Center South. She was born on May 26, 1937 in Chattanooga, TN to the late Harold and Della Johnson and had lived in St. Augustine for many years. She worked as a waitress until her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her husband Alvin, son, Billy F. Masters Sr. and several brothers and sisters.
Frances is survived by her children, Douglas "Kim" Masters (Betty) of St Augustine, Terry Masters (Jan) of Jacksonville, Steve Masters (Kathy) of High Springs, Kathy Morrison (Ray) of Iowa; daughter-in-law, Debbie Masters of St. Augustine; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Graveside service will be 11:30 am on August 10th, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation from 10:00-11:00 a.m. will precede the services at St. Johns Family Funeral Home.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
