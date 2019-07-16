Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Memorial Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Anastasia Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Foy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances M. Foy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances M. Foy Obituary
Frances M Foy
Frances M. Foy, age 82, of St. Augustine, passed away on July 7, 2019 at her home with family at her side. She was born in County Mayo, Ireland to Dominick and Agnes O'Donnell. Frances met her husband, Donald, in California where she was a former TWA flight attendant. They were married for nearly 59 years. She was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir, was an avid golfer, a supporter of the St. Gerard House, a volunteer at St. Francis House, a member of Marsh Creek Women's Association and she loved reading. But more than anything she loved her family. Frances was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister.
Mrs. Foy was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Edward O'Donnell. She is survived by her husband, Donald F. Foy, Sr.; children, Brian Foy (Karen), Anne Marie Foy, John Foy (Lisa), Donald Foy, Jr. (Charisse); grandchildren, Melissa Pickrell (Scott), Vincent Foy (Laura), Colleen Foy, James Foy, Sean Foy, Connor Foy, Micah Foy, Kaitlin Foy, Kristen Foy; great-granddaughters, Olivia and Zoey; sisters, Teri McDonnell (Eddie), Mary Cleary (Fred); brothers, John O' Donnell (Valerie), Neil O'Donnell (Lise); Desmond O'Donnell (Heidi), Declan O'Donnell (Mary), and sisters-in-law, Collette O'Donnell and Rosemary Hurtado (Matt).
A memorial mass will be held at 9:00 am on Friday, August 2, 2019 at St. Anastasia Catholic Church with Rev. Timothy Lindenfelser officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to Haven Hospice at http://beyourhaven.org/donate or 4200 NW 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606\
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from July 16 to July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now