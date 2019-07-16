|
|
Frances M Foy
Frances M. Foy, age 82, of St. Augustine, passed away on July 7, 2019 at her home with family at her side. She was born in County Mayo, Ireland to Dominick and Agnes O'Donnell. Frances met her husband, Donald, in California where she was a former TWA flight attendant. They were married for nearly 59 years. She was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir, was an avid golfer, a supporter of the St. Gerard House, a volunteer at St. Francis House, a member of Marsh Creek Women's Association and she loved reading. But more than anything she loved her family. Frances was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister.
Mrs. Foy was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Edward O'Donnell. She is survived by her husband, Donald F. Foy, Sr.; children, Brian Foy (Karen), Anne Marie Foy, John Foy (Lisa), Donald Foy, Jr. (Charisse); grandchildren, Melissa Pickrell (Scott), Vincent Foy (Laura), Colleen Foy, James Foy, Sean Foy, Connor Foy, Micah Foy, Kaitlin Foy, Kristen Foy; great-granddaughters, Olivia and Zoey; sisters, Teri McDonnell (Eddie), Mary Cleary (Fred); brothers, John O' Donnell (Valerie), Neil O'Donnell (Lise); Desmond O'Donnell (Heidi), Declan O'Donnell (Mary), and sisters-in-law, Collette O'Donnell and Rosemary Hurtado (Matt).
A memorial mass will be held at 9:00 am on Friday, August 2, 2019 at St. Anastasia Catholic Church with Rev. Timothy Lindenfelser officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to Haven Hospice at http://beyourhaven.org/donate or 4200 NW 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606\
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from July 16 to July 21, 2019