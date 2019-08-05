Home

Francine Jacobs, age 71 of St. Augustine, FL died August 4, 2019 at Hadlow Family Center for Caring, Jacksonville, FL She was born in Brooklyn, NY. She was a teacher for the St. Johns County School District and had taught at Crookshank School.
Private services are planned.
She is survived by her husband Richard. Daughter: Danielle Hudson. Sons: Matthew Jacobs and Adam Jacobs. Sisters: Janice Werkman, Brenda Hutter.Brother: Ira Pollack 5 grandchildren.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of the arrangements

Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019
