|
|
Francine Jacobs
Francine Jacobs, age 71 of St. Augustine, FL died August 4, 2019 at Hadlow Family Center for Caring, Jacksonville, FL She was born in Brooklyn, NY. She was a teacher for the St. Johns County School District and had taught at Crookshank School.
Private services are planned.
She is survived by her husband Richard. Daughter: Danielle Hudson. Sons: Matthew Jacobs and Adam Jacobs. Sisters: Janice Werkman, Brenda Hutter.Brother: Ira Pollack 5 grandchildren.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of the arrangements
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019