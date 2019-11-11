|
Francis (Frank) Ciels
Obituary for Francis (Frank) J. Ciels, St. Augustine Fl.
Frank was born on march 4, 1935 and passed away on Nov.7, 2019, at age 84. He was a loving husband of 62 years to Caroline (Connie) Ciels and father of two children.
He was born in Bridgeport, PA and after transferring several times during his working career he retired in the Palm Coast/St. Augustine area. He was a Korean War Veteran serving with the 11th & 82nd Airborne Divisions as a Medical/Surgical Technician. He Studied at Penn State University, State College, PA and LaSalle College, Philadelphia, PA. He was an international Sales Engineer for most of his career specializing in automated systems.
He was an active member of Living Stone Church, St. Augustine, FL.
He is survived by his wife Caroline (Connie) Ciels of St. Augustine Fl, son Eric Ciels of Lawrenceville, GA, Daughter and Son-in-law, Melissa & Chris Comfort of St. Augustine, FL, Three grandsons, Cole, and Trent Dye of Lawrenceville Ga., and Austin Dye of St. Augustine, FL.
A memorial service will be held at Hammock Community Church, 5299 N. Ocean Shore Blvd. Palm Coast, FL. 32137 on December 7, 2019 at 3:30pm.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Living Stone Church 448 High Tide Dr. St. Augustine, FL. 32080.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019