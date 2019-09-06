|
Francis Robinson
Francis Goldsmith Robinson, Frank, entered into the presence of Jesus Christ August 30, 2019. He was preceded in his passing by his parents, Benjamin and Dorothy Robinson and his two brothers, Bill and Don. He is survived by his wife Tracey Robinson and his children Suleah Suarez (Benjamin), Frances G. Robinson, Jr. (Roby) (Karen), Andrew Cartwright Robinson, William Clifford Robinson, Jessica Kennedy (John), Stephen Hunter Robinson (Sharisse), and Sarah Alexis Nylen (Japhet). He had thirteen grandchildren, Lyndsey , Stephanie, Dalton, Laura, Alisha, Ella, Skylar, CJ, Cole, Porter, Eva, Kinsley and Violet and several great grandchildren. Frank is also survived by two step-children, Jeffrey Gaylord (Jayme) and Jessica Davis (Ryan), three step-grandchildren, Morgan, Austyn, and Chloe, daughter-in-law Shelby Robinson and a sister, Katherine Sanchez. He also has many nieces and nephews who will miss him greatly.
Frank was born in Emporia, Virginia on November 6, 1942 and moved to Florida with his parents and brothers four years later. He farmed in St. Johns County for most of his life. He loved farming and truly enjoyed every aspect of it. All of his children worked on the farm at some point and he loved having his family involved in his passion. He was a great father and grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Friday, September 13 at 11AM at Craig Funeral Home. Flowers are gratefully appreciated or donations in his memory can be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, www.LBDA.com
He is missed by all those who survive him, but they rejoice in knowing that he is in the presence of his Creator and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019