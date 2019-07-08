|
|
Francisco Arguello
Francisco I. Arguello, age 85, of St. Augustine, passed away on June 27, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. Born and raised in Boyaca, Colombia and moved to Caracas, Venezuela in his twenties. He graduated from Central University of Venezuela, where he studied to become a dentist. For many years he owned and operated a dentist office until 1982 when he moved to Florida. Once arriving in the US he became a dental tech and owned Francisco's Dental Lab in St. Augustine. Francisco was very involved in his church, he was a member of San Sebastian Catholic Church and served as a sacristan. He was known for his sense of humor and he gave everybody a nickname.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Maria J. Arguello; daughter, Carmen Arguello; son, Frank J. Arguello; sisters, Hermi Arguello, Ana Lucia Arguello; brother, Oscar Arguello; grandchildren, Frank S. Arguello, Braydn Wall, Sierra Murphy, Julia Wall, Emma Sperring, Lexy Moore and daughter in law, Betty Sperring.
A memorial service will be held at 4:30 pm on July 19, 2019 at San Sebastian Catholic Church.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from July 8 to July 14, 2019