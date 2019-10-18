|
Frank Delmer Miller
Frank Delmer Miller, of Palm Coast, Florida passed away on September 18, 2019 in St. Augustine, Florida. Frank was born on April 15, 1944 in Great Bend, Kansas and graduated from Arkansas City High School (ACHS) in Kansas in 1962. A long-time resident of San Diego, California, he had a lifelong career in building construction and worked on many large building projects in Southern California.
Frank married Jeri Silver in California and they eventually relocated to Palm Coast, Florida in 2004.
Frank was a husband, a father, a grandfather, a great-grandfather, the coolest uncle anyone could have, and a great friend to many people. Frank loved to watch the wonderful sunsets in California, Hawaii, and Florida and had a passion for sailing, walking on the beach, enjoying the beach life, and maintaining his connections to many people.
