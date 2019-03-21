|
Frank James Begent, 73, of St Augustine passed away Saturday, March 17, 2019 at Flagler Hospital. Frank was born on February 13, 1946 in Oneonta, New York to the late Frank and Nancy Begent.
Frank was a spirited man with many passions. He attended the University of Miami and later graduated from the University of Hawaii with a Bachelor's Degree in Business and Real Estate Management. He was the owner of Begent Drywall for the last 18 years plus. He obtained his Captains license for off shore boating and was a proud member of the NRA. He enjoyed his guns and fishing. He was a martial arts enthusiast in which he trained for over 50 years obtaining his black belt at several degrees. He found extreme joy in his beloved dogs who include Chamonix, Kanku and Little Bear. Frank never met a stranger, he loved deeply everyone he called family or friend and had a passion for life.
He is preceded in death by his parents and beloved dogs, Samba, Bear, Foxy and Wolf.
Frank leaves to cherish his memory his companion of 13 years, Christine Chamberlin and a host of chosen family and dear friends.
A celebration of Frank's life will be 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St Johns Family Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at 6:30 p.m. prior to the celebration.
St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Mar. 21, 2019