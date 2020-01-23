|
Frank P. Giannola
Frank P. Giannola passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 17, 2020. Private family services were held directly after in Pompano Beach, Fl. on January 18 th. Frank was born in Washington D.C. on March 21,1929. He leaves behind his loving wife of 66 years Ursula, daughter Alexa (Paul) Beckman, sons Frank (Mary) Giannola, Kirk (Stephanie) Giannola. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Frank served with the Air Force as a F-80 Crew Chief in Germany during the Korean War when he met Ursula. Frank and Ursula married stateside returning to Germany while Frank worked with the Federal Aviation Administration. They started a family and later returned to the U.S. in 1972, where Frank was relocated to several cities in the U.S. as a FAA Air frame & Power plant inspector retiring after 38 years. The Giannola's moved to Ponte Vedra Beach, Fl. in 1999. Frank was an avid golfer, enjoyed his friends and family Skeet shooting at the Rod & Gun Club and hanging at Monk's Vineyard in Old Town. Frank was a real gentleman with a great sense of humor. He was liked by all who had the opportunity to know him, he will be greatly missed by all. Frank loved dogs and in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Humane Society.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020