|
|
Frank R. Capuano, 82, of St. Augustine, FL passed away Monday, February 18, 2019, under the compassionate care of Bailey's Hospice Center.
He was born on April 17, 1936 in Providence, RI, a son of the late Vincent and Louise Pigeon Capuano.
Mr. Capuano retired in 1999 as a sales manager in the food service industry in RI. Thereafter, He and his wife moved to Venice, FL and in 2012 to St. Augustine. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Potowonut Golf Club in RI, and the Pelican Pointe Country & Golf Club in FL.
In addition to his beloved wife of nearly 40 years, Barbara, he is survived by six children, Kenneth, Robert (Elizabeth), and Lori, all of RI, Thomas (Tara) of FL; and twelve grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Frank Capuano to Community Hospice & Palliative Care Foundation, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257 or online at www.communityhospice.com/give.
A Funeral Mass will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Good Counsel, 5950 State Road 16, St. Augustine, FL. Interment will be at St. Ann's Cemetery in Cranston, RI, at a later date.
The family of Mr. Capuano entrusted arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home and Cremations. Online condolences may be made at www.clymerfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 22 to Mar. 22, 2019