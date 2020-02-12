Home

Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Franklin J. Boardman

Franklin J. Boardman Obituary
Franklin J. Boardman
Franklin J. Boardman, 90, passed away on February 10, 2020 surrounded by family. Frank (Dennie) was a loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle attending all sporting events. Married for 64 years to Betty Jane Boardman. He never met a stranger and loved everyone he met. He retired from the Air National Guard as a proud Master Sergeant to spend more time with wife and "toys" he loved so much flying. Frank is predeceased by his wife: Betty Boardman, daughters: Linda Schaus and Saundra Hart, and brother George Boardman. He is survived by his granddaughter: Shannon Biazzo (Joseph) and, niece Christine Wages (Alan), A celebration of Life will be held at Craig Funeral Home on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 11:30am. Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.

logo


logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020
