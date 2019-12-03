|
Franklyn "Frank" Perry
Franklyn "Frank" Robert Perry, age 82, passed away peacefully on December 1st, 2019 at the Bailey Center.
Frank was born in Ossining, New York, to Franklyn and Catherine Perry of Ossining, New York. Frank was a career Sailor of 33 years, reaching the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer. He traveled to many parts of the world including, Scotland, Italy, France, Greece, Puerto Rico, and many others.
Frank was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and Ancient City Cloggers. He was very funny, friendly, compassionate, and loved by many.
Frank will be dearly missed by his surviving family members, son Richard, sister Gertrude, brother Eugene, sister in-law Amelia, and 4 grandchildren: Michelle, Elizabeth, Kathleen, Nicole and many nieces, nephews living in the United States, Scotland, and England. As well as all the people he has touched with his love.
A Visitation will be held at 9:30 am with a Funeral Mass beginning at 10:30 am on Monday, December 9, 2019 at San Sebastian Catholic Church. Burial at 2:30 pm on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Craig Funeral home, Crematory and Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019