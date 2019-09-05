|
Frantz Fraikin
Frantz Fraikin, 93, died on August 28th, 2019 at Flagler Hospital in Saint Augustine, Florida. A memorial, for the family, was held at his son and daughter in laws home.
Frantz was born on October 10th, 1925 in Belgium. He lived in Stavlot where he was in the Belgium army. After that he drove trucks for a beer company called LeCockd'or. While working for the beer company, during World War II, he assisted in helping American troops. He met his wife, Helena Grochowicki, in 1956. They were married on June 21, 1958. They gave birth to their first son, Marc, in 1961. Shortly after that they moved to the United States where they settled in New Britain, Connecticut. In 1962 they give birth to their second son, Alan. While in Connecticut he worked as a machinist.
They retired and moved to Boca Raton, Florida in 1995 and then to Saint Augustine, Florida in 2018.
Frantz was a very sweet and loving family man, who loved to share stories of his time in Belgium. He always had a smile on his face. He will be very missed.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Helena, his son Marc and daughter in law Doreen, his son Alan and daughter in law Ellie, and his four granddaughters, Michelle, Charlene, Ashley and Heather.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019