Frederic Pius
On Friday, February 14, 2020, Frederic Pius was reunited with his true love, Marilyn! Frederic Pius was born to Maxwell and Matilda Pius on June, 27, 1931, in the Bronx, NY. The family moved to Miami, FL for a brief period and then returned to New York. Fred attended school in NY where he met Marilyn at a park when he was 17. Fred then joined the US Navy in 1951, at the beginning of the Korean War. He was a Radioman Seaman on the USS Kimberly where he earned the nickname "Tinker" because of his love for fixing things. Marilyn joined Fred in Baltimore, MD on March 22, 1952, when Fred hitchhiked from Norfolk, VA and they married that day. Fred and Marilyn made their home in East Meadow, NY, where they raised their family of three boys and enjoyed life. Boating at Zach's Bay, fishing, open house at Christmas, and basement get-togethers were the norm.
Fred retired from Simpson Metal as Foreman after 25 years and they moved to Greentown, PA, where they continued to enjoy boating and fishing on Lake Wallenpaupack. They especially loved visits from their children and grandchildren. As their children and grandchildren migrated to Florida, Fred and Marilyn joined them in St. Augustine.
Fred's life took a significant change in 2010 when his wife Marilyn passed. He spent his next years being cared for by his oldest son David. When his earthly body could no longer keep pace with his determined spirit, he took his last breath at Flagler Hospital surrounded by family and friends.
Fred is survived by his Sons: David, Glenn, and Christopher; his Daughters in Love: Cheri and Christina; his Grandchildren: Michael (Elena), Matthew, Kiersten, Kaleb, Ethan, Keegan, Konley, Hannah, and Kolten; his Great-grandchildren: Milo and Rue; and future generations.
All because two people fell in love!
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020