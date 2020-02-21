|
Frederic "Ric" Sterry Smith
Rev. Cpt. Frederic Sterry Smith, age 63 went to be with the Lord, February 7, 2020. An Army Air Corp "brat" he fondly referred to himself, was born October 1, 1956 in Wiesbaden, W. Germany to Frederic Sterry Smith (Providence, R.I.) and Lillian A. Andrews (Cairo, GA).
"Ric" graduated from Gainesville High School, attended University of Florida and completed education at Trinity School of Ministry, Ambridge, PA as an Evangelist with The Church Army, USA. His passion was to proclaim The Gospel of Jesus Christ in the USA and abroad. Ric's bivocational career as a Piano Technician led to his establishment of his company in 1983, Sterry Piano where he restored pianos for over 35 years.
Running was Ric's passion, he enjoyed it so much that he completed a 26-mile marathon in Albany, GA in 2009. As an Eagle Scout and member of the Order of the Arrow, he served as a compass to Scouts throughout his life to carry on the traditions of Scouting.
He is survived by his wife, Anna Maria (DeProspero) of 44 years, daughters Jennifer Nicole O'Connor (Michael), Virginia Sterry Balik (Jacob), Jacquelyn Christa Brunori (Tanner) and son Frederic Sterry Smith, III, along with eight grandchildren.
For those who wish, contributions may be made to The Church Army, USA. 1 Allegheny Square, Suite 650, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
Romans 10: 8,9Jeremiah 29:11Matthew 25:35
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020