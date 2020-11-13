Frederick M TarsaFrederick M. Tarsa, 89, St. Augustine, passed away November 6, 2020 at the Clyde Lassen Veterans Nursing Home of natural causes. He was born in Fall River, MA and had resided in St. Augustine since 1999, moving here from Newton, CT. Fred and his wife, Joan, raised and raced Arabian horses and carried their passion for horses to St. Augustine. Together, they owned and operated a horse ranch for many years. Fred was a deeply devoted husband and a friend to many in the area. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. After his discharge from the Army he owned and operated an automotive repair business and later became a real estate broker. He was of the Catholic faith.A graveside service will be 10:30 A.M. Tuesday November 17, 2020 at Craig Memorial Park.He is survived by his two nephews, Christopher Sanders and James Sanders, both of North Carolina, his two nieces, Karen Mutter, Tennessee and Sue Burton, Michigan, and his beloved horse Midnight.He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan Tarsa.St John's Family Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.