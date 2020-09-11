1/1
Frederick Mier
Frederick Mier
Frederick Hubert Mier, of St Augustine, Florida, passed away on September 9, 2020.
Frederick Mier served honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, and retired at the rank of Chief Petty Officer. Additionally, he was a 1950 graduate of St Joseph Academy in St Augustine.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Story Arnold.
He is survived by his wife Peggy Ann Fitzer Mier of 64 years, daughter, Kathy Schenk (Jeffrey), sons David Joel Mier (Isalee), Fred P. Mier, Steven Mier, Matthew Mier, and Bruce Lee Mier, sisters Maria Burk and Margo Pomar, 14 grand-children and 19 great grandchildren.
Services at Jacksonville National Cemetery will be announced at a later date.



Published in St. Augustine Record from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
