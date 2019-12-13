|
Fritz Bleicher
Friedrich "Fritz" Bleicher has passed away peacefully on December 10th 2019. Married for 62 years to Marita, they came to the United States in 1969. Fritz, together with Manfred Schroeder, was employed by VAW of Germany to oversee the manufacturing operation and maintenance of machinery while Schroeder came to lead the company as President of VAW of America in Ellenville, NY. In 1979, VAW Aluminum opened a new plant in St. Augustine and Fritz and Marita moved to St. Augustine.
Fritz and Marita have traveled to all 50 U.S. States. They enjoyed cruising together including a cruise through the Panama Canal. Fritz was an avid golfer and loved to go boating and fishing. He made countless friends over the years in work and play. He had a great sense of humor and was always quick to joke with people.
Those that wish to send kind wishes, photos and memories please send to Marita Bleicher.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 13 to Dec. 17, 2019