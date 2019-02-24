|
Gabriel "Joseph" Nasti, 95 of St. Augustine, passed Feb. 20, 2019 on the 15th anniversary of the passing of his beloved brother, Johnny.
Joseph was born to Dominic and Teresa Nasti on April 6, 1923, in Chicago. He proudly served in WW II in the U.S. Army 20th Infantry 6th Division from 1942-1945 in the Pacific. He was a Bronze Star recipient. He married Christina Santos Nasti in 1971.
He leaves as his legacy five children: Rosemarie Anderson, Joseph Nasti, Margie Epperson, Raymond Desvousges and Laura Villaverde, thirteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. He was the oldest of six siblings and is survived by Jerry Nasti and Carmella Buonavlanta. He was preceded in death by John Nasti, Dominic Nasti and Tina Udchik.
Joseph was a Lineman and Testboard operator for Southern Bell for 32 years after serving in the military.
A service is scheduled for February 28 Craig Funeral Home at 2:30 p.m. The family requests that a memorial donation be made to at in lieu of flowers www.stjude.org.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of the arrangements. www.craigfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Augustine Record on Feb. 24, 2019