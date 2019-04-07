|
It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Gael Ann Dobson, 71 of St. Augustine on March 31, 2019.
Gael was born in Cambridge, Mass., on May 13, 1947, to June and William Charnley. She moved to Salem, N.H., and attended Woodbury High School, graduating in the Class of 1965. Gael was a fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots and enjoyed gardening, shopping, going to the beach and spending time with friends and family.
She is predeceased by her loving husband Paul James Dobson and is survived by her twin daughters Melody Hunter and Robin Woods, her mother June Barton, her sister Robin Rokobauer, her brother Gordon Barton, and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her beautiful life will be held on April 13, 2019, at the Club Zion Community Church in Cocoa Beach at 11 a.m. The address is 830 South Atlantic Ave.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Apr. 7, 2019