St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Gail Powell


Gail Powell Obituary
Gail Powell departed this life on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the age 82 at Coral Landing Assisted Living, St. Augustine, Florida All are going to miss her, her lively spirit and wit. Gail was born to her late parents, Marie and Charles Roy Powell II, on June 23, 1936 in Philadelphia. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She loved her family and was always there when she was needed. Those left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Maureen (Alan) McCleary, St. Augustine, and Bernadette Allard (Jason Berry), Daytona; her three grandchildren Jeffery (Jeana) Ayers, of Southern Pines, North Carolina, Ryan and Charlotte McCleary of St. Augustine; and her one great-grandson, Jeremy Ayers, of Southern Pines; her two brothers, Charles Roy (Anita) Powell III of Iowa, Louisiana, and Jeffery Steven (Claire) Powell of Elkton, Maryland; along with many wonderful nieces and nephews. Gail was preceded in death by two sisters, Joan Beason and Maureen Burchell, and one brother, Ronald Powell. Cremation was entrusted to St. Johns Family Funeral Home.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Mar. 25, 2019
