Galin Michael Harvey, of St. Augustine, passed away on May 10, 2019, at the Bailey Family Center for Caring, surrounded by his family. Born in Jacksonville on Nov. 9, 1954, to his parents Russell Virgil Harvey Jr. and Gwendolyn Atkinson Harvey, Galin grew up in Orange Park and Atlanta.
He graduated with the class of 1972 from North Springs High School before attending West Georgia College. Galin became licensed as a General Contractor and worked in Atlanta and North Carolina for many years. He decided that construction was not his true passion, so in 1982 he decided on a career change and went to work for Pan Am Airlines as a flight attendant. Galin enjoyed traveling the world.
He said of his new work, "When I get above the clouds, I can always see the sun!" Galin relocated to St. Augustine in 1990 and continued working in the travel industry. His personality was well suited for this work as everyone he met felt like his friend after spending even a short time with him. He was an avid Florida Gators Football fan and was a 25-year season ticket holder, a pastime that he enjoyed with his best friend and brother Kevin. Above all, Galin was a devoted husband, father, son, brother and grandfather.
His immense sense of humor and the sound of his deep bass voice will be deeply missed. Galin was a member of Anastasia Baptist Church. Galin had learned the act of being kind to those he met along the way through his Christian beliefs. Always the southern gentleman, Galin's last words to his family were "always be kind, it's always easier to be kind."
He was preceded in death by his father, Virgil Harvey. He is survived by the love of his life, wife Deborah Harvey; daughters, Shyla Harvey and Stephanie Harvey; mother, Gwen Harvey; brother, Kevin Harvey and his wife Annamarie; grandchildren, Collin Anderson and Logan Anderson; nephew Spencer Harvey and niece Summer Harvey; stepson, Nathan Dent; stepdaughter, Ashyln Dent. All reside in St. Augustine.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home, with Rev. Don Kabrich officiating. A visitation, beginning at 10 a.m. will precede the service. In lieu of flowers, donation in Galin's memory can be made to: Bailey Family Center for Caring, c/o Community Hospice of NE FL, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record on May 12, 2019