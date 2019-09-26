St. Augustine Record Obituaries
|
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
(904) 766-0436
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dawson Chapel CME Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Dawson Chapel CME Church
1963 - 2019
Garry Mitchell
Garry Lamar Mitchell transitioned from labor to reward on September 17, 2019. He was a member of the St. Augustine High School Class of 1981. He was preceded in death by his mother, Joann Mitchell.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on
Saturday, September 28th at Dawson Chapel CME Church at 11:00 am . Calling hours today
(Fri)and from 10:00 am until service hour on Saturday .
He is survived by his children: Elexic and Dorian, grandchild, Sisters, Brother, Aunts, Uncles, other relatives and friends.
James Graham Mortuary , Inc.
Arnett C. Chase, LFD
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
