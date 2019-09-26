|
Garry Mitchell
Garry Lamar Mitchell transitioned from labor to reward on September 17, 2019. He was a member of the St. Augustine High School Class of 1981. He was preceded in death by his mother, Joann Mitchell.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on
Saturday, September 28th at Dawson Chapel CME Church at 11:00 am . Calling hours today
(Fri)and from 10:00 am until service hour on Saturday .
He is survived by his children: Elexic and Dorian, grandchild, Sisters, Brother, Aunts, Uncles, other relatives and friends.
James Graham Mortuary , Inc.
Arnett C. Chase, LFD
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019