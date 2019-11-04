|
|
Gary Colee
Gary Colee, age 69, of St. Augustine passed away peacefully October 24, 2019. He was a proud lifelong resident of St. Augustine. He graduated from St. Augustine High School class of 1968. Gary was predeceased by his parents Henry G and Lena C Colee. He is survived by his brothers Larry Colee of Mandarin and Wayne Colee (Celia) of St. Augustine, numerous cousins and his special friends Joel and Lisa Vennerstrom.
Gary was an avid Nascar and Florida Gator fan. Gary loved the life he lived and lived it just as he wanted to.
Private memorial services were held at San Lorenzo Cemetery on November 1, 2019. Craig Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019