Gary Gibbs
1974 - 2020
Gary Gibbs 45, of St. Augustine was born December 5, 1974 to Gary Gibs and Charlene Johnson Gibbs in St. Augustine, FL. Gary attended public school in St Johns County. He was of the Baptist faith and works as a painter for Anastasia Painting.
Gary leaves to cherish his love: wife, Lynn Wilson Gibbs, mother, Charlene Gibbs
Graveside services will be Saturday October 3, 2020 at 2:30 Woodlawn Cemetery, burial will follow. Family and friends may sign the register book at www.colemansmortuary.com
Arrangements are in the caring hands of Coleman's Mortuary Family

Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Burial
Woodlawn Cemetery
OCT
3
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Coleman's Mortuary
8824 West Church Street
Hastings, FL 32145
(904) 692-1160
