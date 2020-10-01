Gary Gibbs
Gary Gibbs 45, of St. Augustine was born December 5, 1974 to Gary Gibs and Charlene Johnson Gibbs in St. Augustine, FL. Gary attended public school in St Johns County. He was of the Baptist faith and works as a painter for Anastasia Painting.
Gary leaves to cherish his love: wife, Lynn Wilson Gibbs, mother, Charlene Gibbs
Graveside services will be Saturday October 3, 2020 at 2:30 Woodlawn Cemetery, burial will follow. Family and friends may sign the register book at www.colemansmortuary.com
Arrangements are in the caring hands of Coleman's Mortuary Family