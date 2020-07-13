1/1
Gary D.Hickey (Gray Fox) 62, passed away on 7/3 /2020 St.Aug. FL. He was born on 2/23/1958 in Lexington Ky. His wife,Jacquely Amanda Hickey, (Cherokee Rose), who was the love of his life, predeceased. Gary served our country he was a devoted husband and father and Grandfather,truck driver, a school bus driver and His biggest joy was sitting by the fire and having a barbecue. He loved his siblings and family. His mother was Geneva Henry. His father was Donald Ray Hickey. His two brothers-in-law are Dale Beam & Shawn Howell. He leaves behind 3 children, Daisy Barkalow, Gary Hickey, Jr. & Jacquelyn Hickey (Damien Barnes). & 8 grandchildren, Joseph, Emily, Lacey, Sierra, Nevaeh, Dylan, Keara & Keili. His Siblings are Cindy Beam, Debbie (Eugene) Edwards, Angie (David) Rhorer (Nicholasville, Ky.) Don Hickey,Jr.(Kay),(Union City Ohio, )Tammy Howell, (Greenville, Ohio.) Amanda (Melvin) McRae (Lillington, NC.) Annettie McNeil, and (Brian) Ray Sims and step-mother Linda Hickey (St. Augustine FL). Also considered family are Eric & Donna Meyer and family, Phil and Christine Canada & family, Joshua Ahlstrom & family, Charlene and Kenny Gatchell & family. Especially Thanks to Grace Community Church for their help and support. Thank you for the prayers and Donations. We will deeply miss him until we meet again. A private viewing will be held at St. John's Funeral Home at 12:30 and funeral services will be held at Sampson Cemetery at 2 pm on July 14.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Memories & Condolences
