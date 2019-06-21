|
Gary Sandusky
Gary Thomas Sandusky, formerly of Catonsville, MD, passed away June 8, 2019 at his residence in St. Augustine, FL.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Barbara, two children, Samantha Sandusky and Matthew (Felicia) Sandusky, two grandchildren, Jazmine and Jackson, brother, James F. (Patricia) Sandusky, eight nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 9 AM Monday, October 14 at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, Fr. Tim Lindenfelser officiating.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in his name to The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation (www.colonialwilliamsburg.com) or U.S.O. (www.uso.org)
Published in St. Augustine Record from June 21 to June 23, 2019