Gasper DeGesuGasper DeGesu, age 81 of St. Augustine, FL he was born in Newark, NJ went home peacefully to be with the Lord May 27, 2020 at Memorial Hospital with doctors and nurses who took very good care of him the entire time around his bedside. He leaves behind his daughter Sharon DeGesu. Four grandchildren; Dennis Hansen, Jr., Gina Kalie and Michelle Hansen. His brother Frank DeGesu also survives him.He was a loving father and grandfather. He loved the Lord and did much to serve him, he did writings and sent out Bibles, he ministered to men in prisons and taught Sunday school with his late wife Shirley as a husband and wife team. They were both active in church helping out with dinners for church events. Gasper was a baker and had been in the bakery since he was 7 years old.He own a few of his own businesses and worked in constructions, a book bindery and was a long distance truck driver for 18 years. He was a "Jack of all trades" and was always a go getter and never afraid to try anything. He was a veteran and had served and had served two years in the Navy and three years in the National Guard, he loved serving his country. His hobies included painting and drawing. He enjoyed working with his hands making things out of wood and clay. He loved fishing and scuba diving and anything to do with the ocean. He took his family on many vacations as kids growing up he kept us occupied. He was a real good tour guide, he was always reading the maps to get us to the fun spots. He was a television wiz he knew all the good shows and enjoyed being a "couch potato" at times. He was always happy and liked to fool around alot. He enjoyed life and made it count right up until the end. He fought the good fight with 36 years of illness giving it his all.