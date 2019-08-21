|
Gayle Harmon
Gayle Virginia Bergner Harmon crossed over to the next dance on August 19, 2019.
" There is a time to be born and a time to die. There is a time to weep and a time to laugh. There is a time to mourn and a time to dance."
God gave Gayle life. She valued, honored and cherished that life. She lived that life fully. She smiled that beautiful smile, she laughed, cared for, loved and was loved, mourned, wept and of course she danced.
She did not surrender life easily; suffering her last two and a half years too many serious illnesses and weakness. If there is a reason or purpose to suffering it must be the bringing together family, friends and neighbors to appreciate her wondrous journey through life.
Gayle has now passed that life to family, friends and the next child born to cherish life as she did. While her many, many trips to Flagler Hospital, The Cancer Center and Internal Medicine Association were no fun,
Gayle was most appreciative for the courtesy and care received. The doctors, nurses, receptionist, and all were friends. She was especially fond of the IMA nurses and the "five good men" who volunteered their time valet parking for Flagler Hospital.
Gayle was born February 9, 1943 in Tenifly, New Jersey to Warren Bergner and Dorcus Masters Bergner, at age fourteen the family moved to the Cincinnati, Ohio area where Gayle graduated from Mariemont High School. She also attended Indiana University. Gayle was employed at the Cincinnati offices of Proctor and Gamble and the Federal Home Loan Bank as a secretary; taking dictation in shorthand and could type 125 words per minute error free. Those were the days. Of course, she became proficient with Office, Word, and other systems.
Gayle is survived by her husband of 48 years, Richard, son, Michael Harmon, daughter, Wendy (Bryan) Harmon Albea, son, James W. (Hazel-Otto) Harmon, grandchildren, Mitchell and Sean Albea and Grey Harmon and her little dog, Chelsea.
Gayle and family moved to Atlanta, Georgia area in 1982 and settled in Tucker, Georgia. She worked in the Hapeville Owens Illinois glass plant.
There she had many great friends and served as Health and Safety director, retiring in 2005. She then divided her time between her woodsy home in Tucker and her and her beach home in Crescent Beach Florida. She became the unofficial party organizer at the Summerhouse Beach and Racket Club. Saint Patty would have been proud.
She smiled that beautiful smile and laughed with her wonderful "snow bird" friends and of course she danced.
We will now carry you in our hearts and cherish the memory of those wonderful times we shared, we know you are now dancing with God's Angels.
Services will be announced at a later date. Please visit www.craigfuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 21 to Aug. 25, 2019