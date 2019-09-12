|
Gene Harms
On September 7, 2019 Gene Walter Harms, loving husband to Irene and Father of six children, passed away in St. Augustine, FL at the age of 91.
Gene was born to Walter and Elizabeth (nee Wurster) Harms on September 15, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY. He is a World War II US Navy Veteran, after which he earned his degree in aerospace engineering and then began a more than 40 year career with Grumman Aerospace. He married Irene Page in 1952 and settled in Farmingdale, NY where they raised their family.
He leaves as his legacy six children: Christopher Harms (Edie Rice), Cathleen Harms (Daniel DiPrenda), Allyson Brady (Daniel), Brian Harms (Lisa), Neil Harms, and Eugene Harms. He has eleven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister Greta Gibson.
Gene was an aerospace engineer who was personally involved in the space program. He worked on designs for the moon landing vehicles and the space shuttle program. Gene loved his work and shared his expertise and historical perspective throughout his retirement. He loved to travel, read and listen to music. He was an avid New York Yankees and Giants fan. In his retirement he turned his talents to oil painting and leaves behind a collection of beautiful paintings.
A visitation will be held 1-4 PM Sunday at Craig Funeral Home, 1475 Old Dixie Hwy, St. Augustine, FL. Funeral service will be 10 AM Monday September 16th at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 5950 SR 16, St. Augustine, FL. Flowers are gratefully accepted or please send a mass card in his memory to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church www.olgc-church.org
