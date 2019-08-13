Home

Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home
850 St Johns Bluff Road North
Jacksonville, FL 32225
(904) 641-9755
Geneva Jean Butler Obituary
Geneva Jean Butler
Geneva Jean (Butler) Lohrer born May 21, 1923 passed peacefully at home on August 11, 2019. She was 96 years old.
Jean, known by all her family as Mei Mei, was the oldest of 2 children, born in Pelham, GA to Lillian (Chason) and Garnie Butler. She loved life and her family. She enjoyed playing games, spending time with her family, and was an avid bowler, bowling on multiple leagues until well into her 70's.
She met and married the love of her life, John Lohrer on June 10, 1943, while he was stationed at the Naval Base in Green Cove Springs. They celebrated 74 wonderful years together until his passing in 2017. In her younger years, she served as a waitress and cocktail waitress at the Alhambra Hotel and Trade Winds Lounge, both in St. Augustine. She also held many volunteer positions at hospitals after her children were grown. First and foremost, however, she was a loving wife, mother and Mei Mei. She leaves behind her two daughters, Carole (Curtis) Manucy and Annette Fowler, both of St. Augustine, FL. Jean is grandmother to 6 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 8 great, great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John Lohrer, her parents Lillian and Garnie Butler, her sister Virginia (Butler) Brodeur and great grandson, Sean Hartley.
The Family wants to extend thanks for the kindness, compassion, and end of life care given by the staff at Community Hospice. Rather than flowers, please make all donations to Community Hospice 4266 Sunbeam Rd. Jacksonville, Florida 32257.
Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home & Cemetery, 850 St. Johns Bluff Road N. Jacksonville, FL 32225.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home & Cemetery.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
