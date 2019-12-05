|
|
Genevieve (Gene) Caraher Rifkin
Genevieve (Gene) Caraher Rifkin,
90 years, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 27, 2019 at the Community Hospice Bailey Family Center for Caring, St. Augustine, FL. She was born in Oak Park, IL to Francis and Genevieve (Marshall) Caraher on December 6, 1928.
Gene graduated from Beverly Hills HS in Beverly, Chicago, IL, and later attended both the University of Tampa and Chapel Hill NC graduating with a BA in English. Later in life she was awarded her Master's Degree in Social Work from Barry University in Miami, Fl.
She was dedicated to social work and began her career at the Florida Welfare Department placing children for adoption. She went on to work at Hollywood Memorial Hospital; becoming the Director of the Social Work Department, and then as the Director of Social Work Services at South Miami Hospital.
In 1986 Gene relocated to Stuart, FL with her husband Avron Rifkin and became the director of the Council on Aging of Martin County where she led the growth of that organization for 10 years before retiring in 1996.
After retirement she served as a City of Stuart Commissioner and as Mayor.
She is lovingly remembered by her children Frances Bollmann (Henry), Richard F. Davis (Sissy), Kim Pieretti (Larry), Clifford Rifkin (Rosemary), and grandchildren Ted Bollmann (Becca), Jennifer Mollica, Laura Bollmann, Lawrence Pieretti (Danielle), Christine Blessing (Brian), Andrew Rifkin, and 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years Avron C. Rifkin, his son David Rifkin, her grandson Jesse Davis, her dear brother Patrick J. Caraher, sister Margaret Levy, and her first husband and the father of Frances, Richard, and Kim; Richard F. Davis Jr.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to the Council on Aging of Martin County in Martin County, FL, or the Community Hospice Bailey Family Center, St. Augustine, FL.
A Funeral Mass will be held on January 4th 2020; 10 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Stuart, FL.
Sign Guestbook at www.stjohnsfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019