Dr. George A. Davis
Dr. George Alfred Davis, 70, of Palatka, passed from this life unexpectedly on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville following a brief illness. Born in Peekskill, New York, he was a graduate of Hendrick Hudson High School in Montrose, New York. As the recipient of a New York State Regents Scholarship, George received his bachelor's degree in Biology in 1972 from State University of New York at Oneonta. In 1972, he enrolled at the University of Florida where he was a graduate teaching assistant and received his master's degree in Medical Physiology – majoring in the field of Visual Sciences in 1975. George then relocated to Texas Tech University where he received his Doctorate in Medicine in 1981 and served his internship and residency in Ophthalmology. In 1982, he was recognized as a Distinguished Associate at Texas Tech University School of Medicine and in 1984 received a Physicians Recognition Award, Second Place Award Resident Papers from the Texas Ophthalmology Association, A.M.A. George then moved to Palatka (1984) where he opened his private eye physician and surgeon practice, George A. Davis, M.S., M.D., which he operated until 2015. From 2016 until his passing, Dr. Davis served as an Ophthalmologist with the Eye Center of St. Augustine. Dr. Davis had also operated Advantage Optical from 1992 – 2015. During the years, Dr. Davis continued his Post Doctoral education in the field of Ophthalmology by his participation in courses, training and research through the International Association for Training and Research, Stansstad, Switzerland and in Ft. Lauderdale through J. Charles Casebeer Systemized Approach to Kerato Refractive Surgery.
Dr. Davis served as Secretary – Treasurer of the Putnam County Medical Society (1986 – 1989), Chief of Surgery – Columbia Putnam Medical Center (1994 – 1995), Board of Trustees – Columbia Putnam Medical Center, staff physician, Department of Surgery, Putnam Community Medical Center (1984 – Present), member of the Florida Medical Association and the Pan American Association of Ophthalmology. George was also involved in the community through his involvement in the Lions Club of Palatka, Putnam County Chamber of Commerce, March of Dimes "Walk America" and as a Palatka High School H.O.S.A. mentor. In 1994, he received the Lions Club Community Service Award and from 2009 -2019 he was voted the Palatka Daily News Readers Choice "Best Ophthalmologist" award. Dr. Davis had a warm and genuine rapport with his patients and was considered by many just as much a "friend" as he was their physician.
Outside his work, George was just as passionate about his interests and had an innate ability to learn about them on his own. He developed an interest in sailing and owned several boats over the years including a 12 ft. Sea Witch, the Ole' and the Aneirin. George was always wanting to be prepared in his sailing adventures, so he researched and became self-taught in the use of Sextant Navigation as a backup if other instrumentation or communication failed. Another of George's interest was music. His family and friends considered him a "musicologist". His love for music went beyond just playing the Irish accordion and classical guitar, he would study the theory and structure of the instrument to have a better appreciation for how to play it with meaning. He studied classical guitar under Dr. Stephen Robinson, founder and director of the guitar program at Stetson University. George also enjoyed weaponry and shooting and was an accomplished marksman. In his quiet time, he thoroughly enjoyed reading and was like a historian in many respects. George was a devoted husband and father to his wife and 3 sons and always cherished time spent with them, especially as they shared in the many fascinating interests that he would involve them in.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred George Davis and Phyllis Muriel Demery Davis.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 46 years, Sherry Davis, sons, Alfred G. Davis, Bryan D. Davis, and Ian D. Davis of Palatka, a brother, James George Davis and wife Susan of Waco, TX, brother-in-law and wife, George F. Locke, III and Martha Jo of South Daytona, niece, Lyndi Locke Goepfert and husband, Shawn of Port Orange, nephew, Charles T. Locke of Wanchese, NC, niece, Shelly Locke Anderson of South Daytona, 8 nieces and nephews, aunt, June Davis of Albany, NY, aunt, Barbara Parker and husband Gerald, Croton-on-the- Hudson, NY, uncle, Fred DiDomizio, NY, uncle, Jose Guavarez, NY, aunt, Edna Templain, Welland, Ontario, Canada, many nieces, nephews and cousins, his office family; dear friends, Rob, Sharon and Taylor Fox, Mrs. Georgia Game, Frances and Jim Haney, Jane Creel and Sandra Ellison.
Memorial services celebrating George's life will be at 11:00 A.M. Monday, August 31, 2020 at Johnson-Overturf Chapel in Palatka with Pastor Jeff Sellers officiating. The family will receive friends Monday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services at 11:00.
Due to Covid 19 concerns, all attending are required to wear facial covering and refrain from physical contact with others. The services will also be live-streamed and can be accessed at George's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent to Tribute Program, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or to the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI), NAMI Florida, P.O. box 961, Tallahassee, FL 32303.
