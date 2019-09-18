Home

George Edward Clulow

George Edward Clulow Obituary
George Edward Clulow
George Edward Clulow, 77, of St. Augustine passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. George was born in Washington, D.C. and was raised in Little Rock, Arkansas. George was a U.S. Navy veteran. After the Navy he worked for 30 years in automotive industry sales, distribution and dealer relations. He retired from Chrysler in 1999 and moved to St. Augustine. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Suzanne 'Sue" Clulow; children, Joseph Clulow, Judith Clulow and Jennifer Boyce; sister, Connie Sharpton; grandchildren, Tyler, Austin and Alexis; many extended family and friends who will miss him dearly. George will be laid to rest at Jacksonville National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be sent to First Tee, 475 W. Town Place Suite 115, St. Augustine, Fl 32092. St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, 2019
