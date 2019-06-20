Home

George Joseph Hahn, age 90, passed away on June 14, 2019.
At the age of 18 George moved from his native Chicago to Florida where he lived the rest of his life. He worked for Superior Dairy and the French Sign Company before he started his 28 year career as a graphic artist in the sign shop at Marineland. Additionally, George served in the Army National Guard. George was a private person who loved big dogs
He is survived by 4 nieces; Janice Hahn, Visalia, CA, Melodee Arruda, Kailua-Kona, HI, Robin Kimitete and her husband Hokateati (Rario), Kailua-Kona, HI, and Heather Hassan, Kailua-Kona, HI. Also good friends, Mary and Frank Linn of St. Augustine, FL. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be private.

Published in St. Augustine Record from June 20 to June 21, 2019
