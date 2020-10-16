1/1
George Henry Heinold
1932 - 2020
George Henry Heinold, age 88, was called home to be with Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior, on September 4, 2020. George was surrounded by his immediate family when he passed. He was preceded in death by his parents, only sibling sister Stella Heinold, niece Angela Chipps and grandson Patrick Heinold. Left to cherish his memory are a beloved wife of 64 years Phyllis Heinold of St. Augustine, FL; daughter Michele Heinold (Dale Edgar) of St. Augustine, FL; sons Hank Heinold (Kristin) of Jacksonville, FL; Mark Heinold (Theresa) of Santa Clara, CA, and Craig Heinold (Rachael) of Bonney Lake, WA; granddaughters Paige Heinold and Elise Edgar; grandson Matthew Heinold; nieces Linda Ratliff and Sheila Brown (Butch).
George was born January 13, 1932 in New Boston, Iowa to William Martin Heinold "Bill" and Lucille Phipps Heinold. He married Phyllis Juanita Gourley on November 17, 1956 in St. Augustine, FL. They met on a date while he was stationed at the US Coast Guard Mayport facility. George served from March 21, 1952 to January 20, 1956 and received an honorable discharge as a Petty Officer Second Class (YN2) and then served 8 years in the Coast Guard Reserve.
George was raised on a farm in Iowa, working in the family general and feed stores as well. George was raised to Master Mason in 1954 at Fort Madison Lodge. Joining the Coast Guard, he was first stationed in Miami then Mayport, FL. After active duty George finished his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering at LSU. Pursuing contract work around the country, George worked his way into senior design positions with aerospace companies including General Electric in Clear Lake City, TX where he supported the NASA Apollo 11 moon landing. He also worked for General Electric's gas turbine and nuclear reactor divisions around the country. After retiring George and Phyllis delighted in touring the nation by RV for 10 years, visiting friends, Iowa relatives and Argyle High School reunions, exploring national parks, a favorite was Grand Tetons, and seeing their 4 kids in all 4 corners. They enjoyed square dancing, complete with costumes; Western music spoke to him. In their later years they settled down in St. Augustine where Phyllis was born and raised.
George will be buried with military honors at the Jacksonville National Cemetery in Jacksonville, FL at a date in the future.
In lieu of flowers, please consider Memorial contributions to the following organizations: Council on Aging of St. Johns County, Florida 180 Marine Street | St. Augustine, FL 32084 | 904-209-3700 501(c)(3) Non-Profit Org. | EIN 59-1525829 or "Argyle Iowa HS Reunion Committee" c/o Hank Heinold 9361 Beauclerc Wood Lane N, Jacksonville, Florida 32259.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
