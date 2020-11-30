George Henry Noble III

George H. Noble III

06/08/1942 born and raised in St. Augustine, Florida

Lost his long battle to Cancer on 11/21/2020

George was known to many as "Butch" But highest title he held was "Daddy"

Shortly after graduation George enlisted in the Air Force where he ended up stationed in Texas. That is where he met Diana Berry and over their 18 years of marriage they raised 4 amazing daughters. Nancie, Tamara, Jennifer & Mistie. Also known as

"The Texas Tornadoes"

To his daughters, he was the greatest Daddy in the world, the light of their lives!

George and Sherri were married in 1988. They spent 33 wonderful years together. For Sherri, George will always be her forever and she loved him unconditionally!

George was proceeded in death by his father, George Noble, his mother Mary Noble, his sister Ila Valentine, and his brother, Paul Noble.

Survived by his wife Sherri Noble. His daughters Nancie Shelton, Tamara Noble-Farris, Jennifer Grimes & Mistie Skloss.

Son-in-laws Dondi Shelton, Charles Benner, Jack Grimes, David Moore & Wesley Farris

George has 16 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren

Numerous nieces and nephews.

"Your wings were ready, but our hearts weren't"



