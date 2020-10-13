George Jarrette

George Jarrette, 73

Florida Resident George Jarrette of St. Augustine passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020, with his family by his side.

At his request, no service will be held.

George Jarrette was born on July 12, 1947. George was a retired detective with Miramar for 30 years but was a police officer for 33 years including Hialeah and Miami. He was a Florida resident for most of his life. George loved the ocean, boats, and motorcycles, and fast cars. He had a presence like no other. but George was a family man who lived for his family.

George "was preceded in death by." His father Dale Jarrette and Mother Audrey Jarrette. George was survived by his wife of 54 years Janice Jarrette. His son Gregory Jarrette and his wife Lori Jarrette. His daughter Christy Jarrette Moore and her husband Steven Moore. George is survived by his 4 grandchildren Amanda Jarrette, Luke Edmondson, Julia Jarrette, Savannah Edmondson, and 5 step-grandchildren Zakary Moore, Brennan Moore, Hayden Moore, Desiree Miralles, and Vanessa Miralles George was also survived by his sister Valerie Jarrette Bass. And many Aunts, uncles, nephews, and cousins.

"My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me."

"You are not forgotten, my love nor will you ever be – As long as life and memory last your soul will live in me."



