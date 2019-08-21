|
|
George Robert Capallia II
George passed away peacefully on August 5, 2019 at the age of 29. He was born in St. Augustine, Florida. He is survived by his parents Marylynn Labno (Robert); his daughter Kadence; his sisters Heather Garcia, Roberta Capailla, Carrie Papailla, Rachelle Coulter, Laura Clark; his grandparents Theresa Carey and James Noonan; his aunts Loreen Vazey, Darlene Markey, and many nieces and nephews. George enjoyed his family, friends, living life to the fullest, traveling and his motorcycle.
Funeral services will be held August 25th at 5 p.m. at New life Baptist Church on Varella Ave.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019