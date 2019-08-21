Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Capallia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Robert Capallia II

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Robert Capallia II Obituary
George Robert Capallia II
George passed away peacefully on August 5, 2019 at the age of 29. He was born in St. Augustine, Florida. He is survived by his parents Marylynn Labno (Robert); his daughter Kadence; his sisters Heather Garcia, Roberta Capailla, Carrie Papailla, Rachelle Coulter, Laura Clark; his grandparents Theresa Carey and James Noonan; his aunts Loreen Vazey, Darlene Markey, and many nieces and nephews. George enjoyed his family, friends, living life to the fullest, traveling and his motorcycle.
Funeral services will be held August 25th at 5 p.m. at New life Baptist Church on Varella Ave.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.