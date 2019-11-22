Home

St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
More Obituaries for George VanHartogh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George VanHartogh


1932 - 2019
George VanHartogh Obituary
George Van Hartogh
George Van Hartogh, age 87, of St. Augustine, passed away on November 13, 2019. He was born in Erie PA and grew up in Corry, PA and Sarasota FL. He was a graduate of Allegheny College. After serving in the U.S. Marine Corps he graduated from the Dickenson School of Law. He practiced law in Pompton Lakes NJ for 35 year, then retired to St. Augustine FL in 1998. George was an avid tennis player, scuba diver and enjoyed traveling, including to their favorite island of Barbados. He also loved a good book and watching birds, particularly, cardinals. He was a longtime member of Pompton Reform Church in Pompton Lakes and Memorial Presbyterian Church in St. Augustine. Throughout his life and into retirement, George volunteered with many organization including adult legal education, "Law for the Layman", the local food pantry and as a tax consultant with AARP.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Ann (Heemstra) Van Hartogh of St. Augustine; a son, Gary Van Hartogh (Tina) of Beaver, Pa.; a daughter, Jean Ann Fleischfresser (Ricardo) of Port Angels, Wa.; a daughter, Nancy Tomlinson (Dave) of Baldwin, Md.; a son, David Van Hartogh of Tallahassee; grandchildren, Jamie, George, Gerrit, Kurt, Max, Chloe & Trevor; and great grandchildren, Ryan, Tamryn & Finn. He left a wonderful legacy.
Private services will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory can be made to: Memorial Presbyterian Church, or to the Mayo Clinic in support of Parkinson's Research or Community Hospice.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home in is in charge of arrangements.

logo



Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
