George William "Chip" EsserGeorge William "Chip" Esser, 62, of St. Augustine passed away September 19th at UF Shands Hospital, Gainesville with his family by his side due to complications of acute promyelocytic leukemia.Born in Orange, NJ Chip joined the US Air Force after graduation from James Caldwell High School. Following his military service he received an Associate of Arts Degree in 1982 in Aviation Maintenance Technology from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, and in 2004 completed his Bachelor of Science Degree in Professional Aeronautics. He began his career at Northrop Grumman Aviation in St. Augustine in 1983 and retired after 30 years of service as an Enterprise Systems Financial Manager at Northrop Grumman Shared Services in Irving, TX.Chip loved being on the water with his family and friends on his boat "Fishful Thinking"and as an ardent Gators fan looked forward to every game at his beloved SWAMP. He loved playing his many guitars and he and his wife often performed locally. Chip was particularly fond of his 2017 50th anniversary black Camaro convertible and loved cruising around town, top down with Pink Floyd playing.Chip is survived by his wife and best friend of 37 years Denise "Dee" Esser whom he proudly supported throughout her teaching career, daughter Rachel Denise Esser, St. Augustine and son Christopher George Esser and his wife Christina of Bradenton, FL. His first grandchild, Devin James Esser, is scheduled to make his appearance February 25, 2021. Chip was thrilled to learn that he was going to be a grandpa. His sisters Marlane Esposito and Marilyn Visakay of New Jersey and their families as well as the Manley family of St. Augustine, the Masucci family of Merritt Island and the Dennis family of Bradenton along with many colleagues and friends across the country mourn Chip's passing. A celebration of Chip's life will take place when it is once again safe for friends and family to gather.His fur babies Ruby, Bailey, Layla, Socks and Cochka miss their daddy terribly, so for those who choose, donations in Chip's memory would be greatly appreciated to S.A.F.E. Animal Rescue, Wags & Whiskers or Ayla's Acres in St. Augustine. As Chip required an enormous number of transfusions during his battle, the family is encouraging all those that have the ability to help save the life of a stranger by donating blood."He's somewhere on the ocean nowThat's where he oughta beWith one hand on the starboard railHe's waving back at me"Jimmy Buffett