Gerald Dennis "Jerry" Dixon


1941 - 2019
Gerald Dennis "Jerry" Dixon Obituary
Gerald "Jerry" Dennis Dixon
Gerald (Jerry) Dennis Dixon passed away July 31, 2019 after an extended and courageous battle against leukemia. Born September 4,1941 In Buffalo, New York, he attended public elementary and secondary schools in Springfield, Pennsylvania and Denver, Colorado. He then attended Ft Lewis College in Durango, Colorado and completed his college education at the University of Colorado earning a degree in architecture.
Jerry was predeceased by parents John (Don) and Betty Dixon and little brother Gary Dixon. Surviving Jerry are brother Dr. Ronald Dixon (Vibeke) of St Augustine, sister-in-law Kim Dixon (Raleigh, NC), nieces Deanna Dixon Fawcett (Gainesville, GA) and Amanda Dixon (Vail, CO), nephew Matt Dixon (Boulder, CO) and grandniece Elizabeth Grace Fawcett and grandnephew John Dixon Fawcett (both in Gainesville, GA), close friend Georgia Garrett (St. Augustine, FL) and his faithful dog companion Peaches.
As an architect in Denver, Jerry claimed to have designed the tallest building in Denver. He would later admit with a smile that the building was south of downtown Denver and that the ground elevation was actually higher than the tallest building in central Denver.
Jerry then moved to St. Augustine, FL to live with his brother Ron. He first worked with architect Howard Davis and later established Dixon Design Group, Inc. Several notable projects designed by Jerry included the River House for COA and the Bayfront Hilton Hotel. He was roundly criticized by several groups in St. Augustine during the planning stages of the hotel, but afterwards praises from the community. His novel design of the hotel included an underground parking garage and 'spacing' the building so instead of one big building, it appears from the bay front to be multiple, separate structures. Jerry was currently working on plans for the new Culinary Outfitters building and a building to house a sailing school for The Saint Augustine Yacht Club.
Jerry was a unique personality who was always in motion. He served many years on the St. Augustine Planning and Zoning Commission. He had many good ideas such as the Target store on US 1 South, which is now fronted by greenery.... so no bleak parking lot is exposed traveling down that highway. He also served several terms on the St. Augustine Port and Waterways Commission and was a long time member of the St. Augustine Yacht Club.
Jerry loved to talk to most everyone he met. Sailing the waters of St. Augustine and the Bahamas and flying the colorful Piper Warrior N8461U were some of his favorite activities. He was an avid snow skier and part of his senior project in Architectural School was designing of the ski resort, Copper Mountain, Colorado. He skied well into his 70's. And, of course, wherever Jerry went, Doodles and Peaches were always at his side.
A private ceremony at sea is planned .
Donations in Jerry's honor can be made to the St Augustine Humane Society, 1665 Old Moultrie Road, St Augustine, FL 32084.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
