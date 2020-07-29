Gerald W. Browning
Gerald W. Browning August 25, 1949 - July 19, 2020
Jerry left us on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from complications due to stroke and cancer. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda Browning, daughters Mary Holman and Karen Browning, son-in-laws Jimmy Holman and Ralph Cutler, and six grandchildren, Joe, Jazmyn, Devlyn, and Robert Holman, Gus and Lucian Cutler. He is also survived by sister Cecile Browning Nusbaum and step-sister Dr. Ann Browning Masters (Jeremy), St. Augustine; step-brother Jimmy Browning (Cecily), Ponte Vedra; cousins Ginger and Joe Cuthbert, Palm Coast.
Jerry was born in St. Augustine, FL to William and Florence Browning in 1949. He married Linda Messervey in 1968, before enlisting in the Navy and traveling to Orlando for boot camp. He spent the next 22 years in the Navy traveling to far off places like Italy, Spain, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Philippines, Egypt and Key West. After retiring from the Navy, he and Linda settled into Port St John, where he worked as a MATCO tool distributor. For 15 years, he drove around the Space Coast in a big tool truck that his grandkids all loved, mostly because he kept buckets of candy inside the door.
Jerry was close to his family, a loving man, who would listen to family members without judgment. He loved dogs, and had at least one most of his life. He also loved fishing and being out on a boat. For years, "Fred" the blue marlin he caught in the Florida Keys hung on the living room wall as a reminder of the big one he caught. He liked to watch car races, especially NASCAR, but generally enjoyed anything that involved wheels and an engine.
Because of the corona virus, the family is not planning a memorial at this time, but hope to plan something later when it's safe to gather family and friends to remember and celebrate Jerry's life. In lieu of flowers, if you want to do something to honor Jerry's memory, please consider donating to the Florida Shriners Hospital for Children
, the American Cancer Society
or the Humane Society