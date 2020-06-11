Geraldine Heidelberger
GERALDINE F. HEIDELBERGER Geraldine Therese Fayad Heidelberger, formerly of Pomfret Center, CT, died June 6, 2020 in St. Augustine. Born March 11,1929 in Brooklyn, NY to parents of Lebanese heritage, Gerry grew up in the culturally rich diversity of Brooklyn. This shaped her love of tolerance, other cultures, and equality. Part of her legacy is that she passed this on to her children, along with her love of Lebanese and Italian cooking and food. Gerry used to regale her family with stories of life in Brooklyn at that time: riding on the subway to high school with her cello, taking voice lessons in Manhattan, and hooking her street hockey stick on the back of garbage trucks to get pulled along on her roller skates. She used to set her dolls up on her grandmother's stoop and play house, hiding her baseball glove and ball, until the neighborhood boys got home from school. Then, she would quickly abandon her dolls, grab her ball and glove, and go play. An avid Brooklyn Dodgers fan, the Dodgers broke her heart when they left New York, so she became a Boston Red Sox fan, much to the chagrin of the two Yankee fans in her family. Gerry was passionate about life and was devoted to her family. She was forthright, and you always knew what she was thinking or where you stood with her. In fact, one of her children gave her the moniker of 'Lebanese Lip'; another 'The Tonsil'. If you deserved it, she would give you a tongue lashing in one breath and hug you in the next. Her grandchildren chuckled at her frequently offered advice and thought it would be a good idea to make a bracelet for each grandchild with the letters WWTD on it, standing for "What Would Tita Do" (Tita is the Arabic word for grandmother.) In addition to being a wonderful homemaker and mother, Gerry was a Certified Operating Room Technician at Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam, CT. She loved her work, even taking call, where if there was an emergency, she would have to rush in in the middle of the night to work a case. She married Charles H. Heidelberger, her beloved Charlie, in 1948. Their life adventure included having and raising four children. They spent many retirement years traveling in their RV, eventually settling in north Florida. They were married for almost 67 years when Charlie died in 2014. Gerry had some health issues from that time on and moved to assisted living in St. Augustine, FL to be near family and to receive the help she needed. She leaves her sons Jody, Chris (Diane), daughters Missy (Jay), and Lori (Sandra), and grandchildren Jason (Courtney), Michael D, Shannon, Michael H, Austin (Ale), Lauren, Kiersten (Alan), Victoria, Christian, Katherine, and Owen, along with her eight great grandchildren. Gerry lived life fully and loved all in her family unconditionally. Her abiding legacy is one of love. She will be sorely missed and carried in her family's hearts forever. If you feel moved to make a contribution in Gerry's memory, her two favorite charities were Toys for Tots, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22171 (www.toysfortots.org) and The Salvation Army, https://www.salvationarmy.org. A memorial service in Connecticut will be held at a later time. The family wishes to thank Ponce Therapy Care Center and Community Hospice of North Florida for their loving and compassionate care during Mom's final illness.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.