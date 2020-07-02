Geraldine Larsen CapellaGeraldine Larsen Capella, age 94 of St Augustine, FL reached the end of her long and full life on Wednesday, July 1, at Symphony at St. Augustine. She was born December 29, 1925 to Robert and Ethyl Craig Larsen. She was a lifelong resident of St. Augustine. She was the youngest of 4 children. Jeri worked and modeled for Marineland. When you see the old postcards and brochures of Marineland, Jeri is the model feeding the dolphins. She and Paul Capella married in 1950. She retired as the executive secretary to the President of Florida East Coast Railway. Jeri and Paul were avid fishermen, tennis players, gardeners, theater goers and world travelers. Jeri has always been known for her quick wit, her beautiful smile and her determined spirit. She was predeceased by her devoted husband, Paul, dear sisters, Mildred Harmon and Mardelle Gilchrist, and her brother Robert (Buddy) Larsen. Left to cherish her memories are niece Dr. Pam High of Providence, Rhode Island, nephew Rick High and niece Rhonda Harmon of West Palm Beach, Florida and nieces Robin Butler and Melinda Newell of Elkton, Florida and their families. A special Thank you to Dr. Torres and his staff, the Staff at Symphony at St. Augustine, Right at Home Companions and Vitas Hospice for being so compassionate and caring.