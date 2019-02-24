|
|
Geraldine (Jeri) Yvonne Wilson, 81, a resident of St. Augustine since 1971, peacefully passed away on Feb. 19, 2019, in the care of Community Hospice Bailey Family Center. She was surrounded by family and friends. Mrs. Wilson had a lifetime faith and was welcomed into Heaven by her Lord and Savior. She was a member of Good News Presbyterian Church where she enjoyed her small group for many years.
The only daughter of Georgia Martin and Elwood Martin, Jeri was born on June 25, 1937, in Lafayette, Ind. Jeri would describe her childhood as a Midwestern farm girl who grew up on her grandparent's farm.
Jeri was married to John E (Jack) Wilson, Jr. After graduation from high school, she met and married Jack Wilson a young army reservist and Chevrolet Body Shop Manager. They celebrated 60 years of marriage August 17, 2018.
In 1971, Jeri and Jack purchased their home in St. Augustine after opening Jack Wilson Chevrolet-Buick. She very quickly became a loyal fan of the Florida Gators, attending football and basketball games with her husband and friends for decades, and later from home would enthusiastically watch her Gator sports on television.
Jeri was an avid tennis player and fan. She attended tournaments at Amelia Island for many years and loved playing regularly at the Beach and Tennis Club and Marsh Creek Tennis Center. She also enjoyed weekly bridge with friends at the St. Augustine Bridge Club and Marsh Creek Country Club. She served as a volunteer for Learn to Read, Florida School of the Deaf and Blind and was a member of the Junior Service League. Jeri enjoyed sharing the summers and falls with family and friends at their cabin in Linville, N.C. She also loved to travel and through opportunities with Chevrolet and Buick she and Jack were able to travel to many wonderful places with other GM dealers.
Jeri is survived by her husband, John E. (Jack) Wilson, Jr., son, Brian L. Wilson. (Michelle), of St. Augustine, Florida, her daughter, Sheri W. Verroi (Michael Verroi) of Alpharetta, Ga., and four grandchildren, Jordan Verroi, Alexa Verroi Kasper (husband, Chase Kasper), Mackenzie Wilson, Madison Wilson.
The family extends their heartfelt thanks to the Community Hospice team and Jeri's personal caregivers, Marie, Anita and Harrlyn for their loving and dedicated care. Flowers are gratefully declined.
Donations in her memory can be made to The Bailey Family Center/Community Hospice, Good News Presbyterian Church, or to the Jeri Wilson Tennis Scholarship at Flagler College.
A memorial service will be held at Good News Presbyterian Church, 1357 Wildwood Dr., Thursday, Feb. 28 at 11 a.m.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements. (www.craigfuneralhome.com)
Published in St. Augustine Record on Feb. 24, 2019