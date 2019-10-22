|
|
Gerda Elizabeth Tooley
Gerda Elizabeth Shand Tooley passed away October 10, 2019 in St. Augustine Florida. Lisa was born in Denmark and left her family there to move to the United States in the late 1960's. She was an amazing wife, mother, friend and caretaker to so many over her lifespan.
Her passing leaves a great hole in the hearts of her family and friends whom will miss her dearly. She is survived by her husband of 12 years, Robert Tooley; her son, Robert Shand and wife Sandy; her son, Mark Shand and wife Debbie; her daughter, Trina Middleton and husband Dave; and her son Michael Shand. From her children she leaves behind nine grandchildren, Haley and Mason Shand, Tyler Pellicer and Mark Shand Jr, Thomas, Erika, Mia, Bentlie and Michael Middleton.
Her husband Bob also has children and grandchildren whom Lisa loved as her very own. His son, Todd Tooley and wife Wendy and their children, Brooke and Brayden; his daughter Pam Fauerbach and her children Jagger and Cole; his daughter Tracie and her husband Mark Esposito and their children Marcus, Leah, and Chloe.
Lisa did not wish for the family to have a formal service or celebration but those who knew her well should raise a glass in her honor. Anyone wishing to send something in her memory are welcome to send donation to the Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Foundation
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019