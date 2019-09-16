|
|
Gil W. Etheredge
Gil W. Etheredge of Jacksonville FL. passed away on Thursday, September 5, at the Hadlow Center Hospice surrounded by family. He was born in Washington DC on June 28, 1945 to James and Dollie Etheredge. He was predecessors by his parents. and is survived by his wife Lucki, his children, Jason Etheredge, Mandi Etheredge Walker, and his sister Jean Etheredge Liston, several grandchildren, and step children as well as step grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday 21st.at 2 pm at All Souls Anglican Church 4042 Hartley Rd. Jacksonville, Fl 32257.
His accomplishments were many. Please see them, by signing please sign onto ADignifiedAlternative.net.
In lieu of flowers please give to the Parkinson's Foundation, or The .
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 16 to Sept. 19, 2019