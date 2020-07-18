1/1
Gladys Jane Blouin
1929 - 2020
{ "" }
Gladys Jane Blouin nee Cotter, 90, of St Augustine, Passed away peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Gladys was born on November 1, 1929 in Curraclough, Co. Cork, Ireland. She was one of 9 children born to the late Richard and Ethel Cotter.
Gladys immigrated to the United States in 1957 and worked for GHI, a medical insurance company, for 37 years before moving to St. Augustine in 2006. Gladys was an active member of St Anastasia Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, Gladys is preceded in death by brothers, Cecil, Ernie, Malcolm and sister, Joy.
Gladys is survived by her daughter, Dr. Josephine Cox and spouse, Glen; siblings, Phyllis of West Palm Beach, Jasper and Mary of Ireland, Victor and family, Myrtle all of the UK; sister-in-law; Margaret Cotter of St. Augustine; nieces and nephews, Kate and Family, Adrian and Family all of the UK, Michelle, Ed, Harry and John all of Washington, D.C., Richard and Silken of Tampa, Malcolm and Noel of Ireland, Marian, Caroline and family all of the UK.
A mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am Thursday, July 23, 2020 at St Anastasia Catholic Church, 5205 A1A S., St Augustine, Fl with Father Jared DeLeo officiating. There will be a visitation prior to the service. She will be laid to rest at San Lorenzo Cemetery. Flowers are greatly accepted.
St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Published in St. Augustine Record from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St Anastasia Catholic Church
