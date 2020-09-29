1/1
Glen Ross MacCulloch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glen Ross MacCulloch
On September 22, 2020 Glen Ross MacCulloch, 63, of St. Augustine sailed into the sunset. Glen was born on May 9, 1957 to the late William and Blanche MacCulloch in Cape May Courthouse, N.J.
Glen was a mechanic throughout most of his life and he loved being on the water. After retirement, He settled down on his sailboat in the intracoastal waterways of St. Augustine. He was a bit rough around the edges but had a heart of gold. He was set in his ways but would help anyone in need. He enjoyed spending time with his best friend, Randy, and had a passion for collecting guns, going to the range, hunting and fishing.
Glen is preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Kyle MacCulloch.
Glen is survived by his daughters, Janel Bullard (Brandon) and Sara; 7 grandchildren; brother, Roy MacCulloch; many extended family member and friends.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sep. 29 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The St. Augustine Record

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved