Glen Ross MacCullochOn September 22, 2020 Glen Ross MacCulloch, 63, of St. Augustine sailed into the sunset. Glen was born on May 9, 1957 to the late William and Blanche MacCulloch in Cape May Courthouse, N.J.Glen was a mechanic throughout most of his life and he loved being on the water. After retirement, He settled down on his sailboat in the intracoastal waterways of St. Augustine. He was a bit rough around the edges but had a heart of gold. He was set in his ways but would help anyone in need. He enjoyed spending time with his best friend, Randy, and had a passion for collecting guns, going to the range, hunting and fishing.Glen is preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Kyle MacCulloch.Glen is survived by his daughters, Janel Bullard (Brandon) and Sara; 7 grandchildren; brother, Roy MacCulloch; many extended family member and friends.St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.